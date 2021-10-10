Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 718,247 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.64% of Monster Beverage worth $794,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 368,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,159 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 47.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,045,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,497,000 after purchasing an additional 337,006 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $1,485,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.7% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.81.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.27. 1,605,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,163. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.83. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.