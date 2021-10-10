Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,708,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,326 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.81% of Atlassian worth $952,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

Shares of TEAM traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $390.74. 785,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,069. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $176.42 and a 12 month high of $420.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

