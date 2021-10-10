Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,841,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,974 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 5.87% of Advance Auto Parts worth $788,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.59.

AAP stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.15. The company had a trading volume of 351,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.77. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.59 and a fifty-two week high of $220.12.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.