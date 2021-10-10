Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,869,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,299,234 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.86% of The Blackstone Group worth $570,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,629,000 after purchasing an additional 290,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 187,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $116.43. 1,935,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.72.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 215,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,801 and sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

