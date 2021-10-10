Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 102,202 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,080,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,202 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,001,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.93. 4,343,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,058,385. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

