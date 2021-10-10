Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 115,405 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,852,974 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 115,405 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.1% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.49% of The Walt Disney worth $1,556,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 56.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after buying an additional 147,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 297,683 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,132,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,514,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $321.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.30. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

