Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 126,788 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,468,820 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 126,788 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up approximately 0.7% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.58% of Autodesk worth $1,012,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Autodesk by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.94. 797,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,824. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.74. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

