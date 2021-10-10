Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 155,841 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,209,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 155,841 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.1% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Broadcom worth $1,530,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $106,889,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 40.2% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 22,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 486,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $492.85. 1,027,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,350. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.42 and a fifty-two week high of $510.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

