Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 347,941 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,449,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 347,941 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 4.47% of Ulta Beauty worth $846,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 56,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $3.34 on Friday, hitting $378.37. 699,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,742. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.21.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

