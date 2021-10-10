Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 420,691 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,098,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,691 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Raytheon Technologies worth $1,799,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $90.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $90.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

