Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 556,243 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,618,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 556,243 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.86% of VMware worth $578,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in VMware by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in VMware by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in VMware by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VMware by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in VMware by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.36.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $5.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,588. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average of $155.23. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

