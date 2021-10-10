Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 69,884 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,459,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,884 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Waste Management worth $624,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.72. 1,563,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.59. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,326 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,816. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.