Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 81,480 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,010,725 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 81,480 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 3.69% of Akamai Technologies worth $700,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,701 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $751,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $7,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.50 and a 200 day moving average of $112.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

