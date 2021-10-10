Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 998,101 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,789,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 998,101 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.84% of Amgen worth $1,167,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.42.

AMGN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,698. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.65 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

