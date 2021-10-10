Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,588,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 170,753 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.35% of PPG Industries worth $948,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 91.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 99.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $41,424,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in PPG Industries by 134.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,472,000 after purchasing an additional 234,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.74. The stock had a trading volume of 976,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,083. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.03 and a 200-day moving average of $164.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.43.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.