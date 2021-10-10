Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.03. Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 321,488 shares of company stock worth $2,227,836 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLSD opened at $5.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $303.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.55. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

