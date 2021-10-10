CloakCoin Price Up 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001330 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $3,234.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000777 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00025116 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00024204 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,707,339 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

