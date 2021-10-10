Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) & Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Head to Head Comparison

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) and Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Avalara shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Cloopen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Avalara shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Avalara and Cloopen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalara -13.67% -5.87% -4.03% Cloopen Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avalara and Cloopen Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalara 0 1 11 0 2.92 Cloopen Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Avalara currently has a consensus price target of $200.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.01%. Cloopen Group has a consensus price target of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 403.50%. Given Cloopen Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cloopen Group is more favorable than Avalara.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avalara and Cloopen Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalara $500.57 million 28.50 -$49.18 million ($0.46) -359.28 Cloopen Group $117.65 million 5.83 -$75.43 million N/A N/A

Avalara has higher revenue and earnings than Cloopen Group.

Summary

Avalara beats Cloopen Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing. The company was founded by Rory Rawlings, Scott McFarlane, and Jared R. Vogt in August 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions. It serves a customer base consisting of enterprises of various industries, including internet, telecommunications, financial services, education, industrial manufacturing, and energy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

