CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CMC Materials by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CMC Materials by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in CMC Materials by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

CCMP stock opened at $120.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.30. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

