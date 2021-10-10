Coldstack Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $653,666.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and $653,666.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for $2.83 or 0.00005154 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00063420 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00129171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00082680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,104.95 or 1.00275780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.02 or 0.06136153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003090 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

