Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,723 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 18.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Colfax news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $103,479.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 288,222 shares of company stock worth $13,506,058. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.65. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

