Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stake Cut by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned about 0.16% of Colfax worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFX. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Colfax by 531.3% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,630 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,332,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Colfax by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,391,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,543,000 after purchasing an additional 856,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Colfax by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,243,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,444,000 after purchasing an additional 697,457 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $48.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $103,479.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $2,779,209.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,222 shares of company stock valued at $13,506,058 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.