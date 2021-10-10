ColossusXT Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and $11.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded up 369.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00015740 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001268 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005794 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,218,607,881 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

