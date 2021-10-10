Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

CCHWF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Columbia Care in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Columbia Care from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Columbia Care to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS:CCHWF opened at $3.66 on Friday. Columbia Care has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $7.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

