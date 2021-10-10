Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to post $230.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $227.50 million and the highest is $234.00 million. Columbus McKinnon reported sales of $157.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $911.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $899.46 million to $924.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $996.71 million, with estimates ranging from $989.41 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $213.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 230.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.43. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $33.14 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.