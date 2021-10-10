Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,715,772 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,912,622 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Comcast worth $1,238,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $54.70 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $251.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.