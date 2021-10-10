Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Howe & Rusling Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,617 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 30,909 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 2.3% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,008,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,540,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04. The company has a market capitalization of $251.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

