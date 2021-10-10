Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,715,772 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,912,622 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.47% of Comcast worth $1,238,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Comcast by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,435 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its position in Comcast by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 37,413 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average is $57.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.