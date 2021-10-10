Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Reduced by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,411,333 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,510,468 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.9% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.03% of Comcast worth $2,703,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

CMCSA opened at $54.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $251.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

