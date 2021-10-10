Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,434 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CDW by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 1,249.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CDW by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in CDW by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $176.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.82 and a 200 day moving average of $179.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $117.02 and a 52 week high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

