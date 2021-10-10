Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 459 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COO. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,787 shares of company stock worth $35,897,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

COO opened at $410.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $314.29 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

