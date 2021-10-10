Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 5,683 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $947,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of APO opened at $65.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $65.75.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,478,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,593,979 shares of company stock worth $154,283,743 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.