Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 75.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $80.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 40.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.