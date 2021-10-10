Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 4,670 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,399 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,667,000 after purchasing an additional 24,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 679,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,509,000 after purchasing an additional 55,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO opened at $135.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.56 and a fifty-two week high of $143.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.73.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

LECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

