Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 5,364 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 65,917 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 79,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

NYSE HPS opened at $19.00 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.