Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in United Bankshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,792,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

United Bankshares stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.95 million. Research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

