Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.80% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 216.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $32.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $34.38.

