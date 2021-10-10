Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Ball by 125.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.22.

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLL opened at $91.40 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

