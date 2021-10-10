Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $41.97 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $56,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

