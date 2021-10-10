Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $225.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.66 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.51. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.53 and a twelve month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total transaction of $1,486,232.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,124 shares in the company, valued at $49,190,614.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,425 shares of company stock valued at $23,842,798. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

