Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 140.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,018 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Macerich by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,322,000 after buying an additional 5,702,680 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Macerich by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,093,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,712,000 after buying an additional 1,049,578 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in The Macerich by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,352,000 after buying an additional 2,578,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Macerich by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,579,000 after buying an additional 657,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Macerich by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after buying an additional 225,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,103 shares of company stock valued at $446,788. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

