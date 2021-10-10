Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases Shares of 201,632 DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 201,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $54,538,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,181,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DBRG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of DBRG opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 152,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $2,510,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.