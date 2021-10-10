Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,427 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $104.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PVH. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.