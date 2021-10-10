Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 15,137 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,137 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 389,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the period.

Shares of PSK opened at $42.75 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

