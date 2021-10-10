Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,009 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.62% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 47,834 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 124,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the period.

ROBT stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.62. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $59.72.

