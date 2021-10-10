Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,651 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 23.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AutoNation by 5.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,924,000 after acquiring an additional 45,929 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in AutoNation by 2.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 580,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AutoNation by 47.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,697,000 after acquiring an additional 130,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 813,623 shares of company stock valued at $99,878,679. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $118.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $129.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.15 and a 200-day moving average of $105.26.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

