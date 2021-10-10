Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 5.02% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 93.5% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 431.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,203 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth $528,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UFEB opened at $27.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.