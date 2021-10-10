Comparing Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

24.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alibaba Group and Xometry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group $109.48 billion 4.01 $22.98 billion $7.21 22.40 Xometry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than Xometry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Alibaba Group and Xometry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group 2 2 25 0 2.79 Xometry 0 2 4 0 2.67

Alibaba Group presently has a consensus target price of $288.54, suggesting a potential upside of 78.64%. Xometry has a consensus target price of $83.94, suggesting a potential upside of 48.39%. Given Alibaba Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than Xometry.

Profitability

This table compares Alibaba Group and Xometry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group 19.25% 12.92% 8.44% Xometry N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alibaba Group beats Xometry on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale. The Cloud Computing segment consists of Alibaba Cloud, which offers elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, management and application, big data analytics, a machine learning platform, and other services provide for enterprises of different sizes across various industries. The Digital Media & Entertainment segment relates to the Youko Tudou and UC Browser business. The Innovation Initiatives and Others segment includes businesses such as AutoNavi, DingTalk, Tmall Genie, and others. The company was founded by Chung Tsai and Yun Ma on June 28, 1999 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc. operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products. It serves product designers, engineers, buyers, and supply chain professionals. Xometry, Inc., through its subsidiary, Machine Tool & Supply Corporation, operates as a machine and tool supplier. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.