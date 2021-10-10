Comparing Gecina (GECFF) and Its Competitors

Gecina (OTCMKTS: GECFF) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Gecina to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gecina and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gecina 1 3 4 0 2.38 Gecina Competitors 300 943 1143 31 2.37

Gecina currently has a consensus price target of $158.34, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 3.34%. Given Gecina’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gecina is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Gecina and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gecina N/A N/A N/A Gecina Competitors -3.11% 13.51% 2.91%

Risk and Volatility

Gecina has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina’s competitors have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gecina and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gecina $751.54 million $176.86 million 63.33 Gecina Competitors $1.25 billion $58.66 million -25.78

Gecina’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Gecina. Gecina is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gecina beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Gecina

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors. The Other Sectors segment includes financial leasing, real estate trading and the operation of hotel companies. The company was founded on January 14, 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

