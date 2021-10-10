Comparing Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) & Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB)

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Science Applications International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Science Applications International and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 3.93% 26.92% 7.25% Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Science Applications International and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $7.06 billion 0.72 $209.00 million $6.27 14.03 Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Science Applications International and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 1 2 4 0 2.43 Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Science Applications International currently has a consensus target price of $96.43, suggesting a potential upside of 9.64%. Given Science Applications International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure. The firm’s key customers include Department of State, Department of Homeland Security, Environmental Protection Agency, Federal Aviation Administration, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Defense Logistics Agency, Intelligence Community, DOD Combatant Commands, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. The company was founded by J. Robert Beyster in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

